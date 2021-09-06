UAE Oil Producer Adnoc Plans to Sell 7.5% Stake in Drilling Unit

Article content (Bloomberg) — Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. is planning to sell shares in its drilling unit in what would rank among the largest initial public offerings in the United Arab Emirates. The company plans to sell at least 7.5% of Adnoc Drilling, it said on Monday. An IPO could value the business at up to $10 billion, Bloomberg reported earlier this year, citing people familiar with the matter. In 2018, when Baker Hughes bought a 5% stake in Adnoc Drilling, that deal valued the company at about $11 billion, including $1 billion of debt.

Article content Given the valuation, a sale of that size could raise about $750 million and Adnoc said it may increase the amount of stock on offer. The sale will be the second IPO of one of the group’s subsidiaries after the sale of the retail fuel unit for $850.8 million in 2017. Abu Dhabi, which holds most of the oil in the UAE, is using its energy assets to draw in global investors along with their funds and expertise as the nation puts cash into efforts to diversify the economy. While the UAE plans to keep selling oil for decades it’s trying to build out industries like technology, manufacturing and tourism to prepare for a world in which hydrocarbon demand is falling. The UAE is the third biggest producer in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, behind Saudi Arabia and Iraq. Adnoc is pursuing a strategy of attracting investors and raising cash from minority stakes in its businesses.