UAE crypto exchange BitOasis raises $30M to expand in MENA By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
19

Dubai-based cryptocurrency trading platform BitOasis is expanding in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) with another major funding round.

BitOasis closed a $30-million Series B funding round led by Chicago-based venture capital firm Jump Capital and Dubai-based VC company Wamda Capital, according to a Tuesday announcement.