UAE could invest further $1.4 bln in Britain this year, UK trade official says

DUBAI — The United Arab Emirates could invest at least a further 1 billion pounds ($1.4 billion) in the United Kingdom this year after pledging 10 billion pounds this week to its investment partnership with the British government.

The UK’s Trade Commissioner to the Middle East, Simon Penney, told Reuters on Friday there was “line of sight” on a minimum of one billion pounds of transactions between now and the end of the year.

“The expectations are high that it will reach a 2 billion (pound) watermark this year,” Penney said of the UAE investment in an online interview.