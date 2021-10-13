U2’s manager signs deal to expand Bored Ape Yacht Club to movies, TV and music By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
Guy Oseary, the manager of musical heavyweights U2 and Madonna has signed a representation deal with Yuga Labs to expand the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT project into movies, TV, music and gaming.

The move from Yuga Labs comes a month after CryptoPunks creators’ Larva Labs penned a representation deal in Hollywood with the United Talent Agency. Oseary adds BAYC to a list of all star clients which includes, alongside U2 and Madonna, comedian Amy Schumer and the Red Hot Chilli Peppers.