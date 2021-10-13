U2’s manager signs deal to expand Bored Ape Yacht Club to movies, TV and music By Cointelegraph

Guy Oseary, the manager of musical heavyweights U2 and Madonna has signed a representation deal with Yuga Labs to expand the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT project into movies, TV, music and gaming.
The move from Yuga Labs comes a month after CryptoPunks creators’ Larva Labs penned a representation deal in Hollywood with the United Talent Agency. Oseary adds BAYC to a list of all star clients which includes, alongside U2 and Madonna, comedian Amy Schumer and the Red Hot Chilli Peppers.
