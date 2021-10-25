U.S. yields slide amid uncertainty about rate hike pace

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3

Author of the article:

Reuters

Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK — U.S. Treasury yields fell on

Monday in choppy trading, weighed down by market uncertainty

about when the Federal Reserve would tighten monetary policy in

the face of persistently high inflation.

The U.S. yield curve resumed steepening as investors

continued to unwind curve flattening bets, which suggested a

looming rate hike. The spread between U.S. 5-year notes and

30-year bonds widened to 91 basis points on

Monday, from 87.2 basis points late Friday.

“There is a lot of uncertainty over the Fed and its response

to inflation and whether the market has priced in too aggressive

of a tightening path,” said Kim Rupert, managing director, fixed

income, at Action Economics in San Francisco.

Fed funds futures showed a more than 60% chance of a 25

basis-point rate tightening in June next year, which some market

participants found too aggressive since the Fed is supposed to

end tapering of asset purchases in the same month. Futures

traders also priced in two rate hikes before the end of 2022.

In morning U.S. trading, the benchmark U.S. 10-year yield

fell nearly 3 basis points 1.6272. Last week, the

10-year yield hit 1.705%, the highest since mid-May.

The U.S. 5-year yield, which reflects Fed tightening, was

last down 4 basis points at 1.1694%. It has been

trending upward in the last few weeks, touching its highest

since February 2020 at 1.193% last week.

U.S. 30-year yields were also down less than a basis point

at 2.0847%.

U.S. yields have come off early highs, with market

participants saying short-covering spurred the Treasury rally

that caused rates to dip.

In other parts of the fixed income sector, the U.S. 5-year

inflation breakeven rate, which reflects inflation expectations

over the next five years rose to 2.93%, the highest since March

2005.

This week, the market is bracing for $183 billion in

Treasury supply of 2,year, 5-year, and 10-year notes.

October 25 Monday 11:18AM New York / 1518 GMT

Price Current Net

Yield % Change

(bps)

Three-month bills 0.055 0.0558 -0.005

Six-month bills 0.0625 0.0634 -0.003

Two-year note 99-169/256 0.4271 -0.037

Three-year note 99-170/256 0.7396 -0.045

Five-year note 98-154/256 1.1678 -0.043

Seven-year note 98-164/256 1.4569 -0.038

10-year note 96-152/256 1.6272 -0.028

20-year bond 95-12/256 2.0557 -0.015

30-year bond 98-48/256 2.0819 -0.009

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net

Change

(bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap 17.50 0.25

spread

U.S. 3-year dollar swap 16.25 0.50

spread

U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.50 1.00

spread

U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.00 1.00

spread

U.S. 30-year dollar swap -21.25 0.25

spread

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Richard

Chang)

Comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR