U.S. yields rise on bearish rates outlook

Matilda Colman
NEW YORK — Treasury yields rose and a

market indication of inflation expectations hit the highest

since 2005 on Friday as an unexpected increase in U.S. retail

sales in September added to bearish bond sentiment about the

path of interest rates.

The yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes

rose 4.9 basis points to 1.569% amid fears that

supply constraints could disrupt the holiday shopping season

amid continued shortages of motor vehicles and other goods.

Retail sales rose 0.7% last month and data for August was

revised higher to show retail sales increased 0.9% instead of

0.7% as initially reported by the Commerce Department.

September sales were partly lifted by higher prices.

“There’s an overwhelming bearishness in the market from a

lot of the hedge funds and big macro accounts that think rates

are going to go up another 50 basis points by year-end or early

next year,” said Tom di Galoma, a managing director at Seaport

Global Holdings in Greenwich, Connecticut.

The Federal Reserve will likely begin to taper its massive

bond purchases in December but will hold off on increasing the

federal funds rate for the moment, di Galoma said.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury

Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at

2.727% after earlier hitting 2.753%, the highest since April

2005.

The Fed’s insistence that higher consumer prices is

transitory has been thoroughly debunked by now, said David

Petrosinelli, senior trader at InspereX.

“The gorilla has been in the room for a long time, but maybe

the gorilla was a little too quiet,” Petrosinelli said about

inflation. “Now people realize there’s a gorilla in the room.”

The cost of buying a home and more recently, surging U.S.

rental prices, are clear signs of rising inflation, not to

mention higher gasoline prices, he said.

“If people believe there’s inflation, that’s when inflation

is self-fulfilling,” Petrosinelli said.

Investors are looking to next week’s auction of $24 billion

in 20-year bonds and $19 billion in five-year TIPS that the

Treasury announced on Thursday.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up

2.7 basis points to 2.052%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve

measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury

notes, seen as an indicator of economic

expectations, was at 117.6 basis points.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically

moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 3.7 basis

points at 0.391%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at

2.556%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging almost

2.6% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar 5-year forward inflation-linked swap

, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation

expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed’s

bond buying, was last at 2.553%.

Oct. 15 Friday 1:32PM New York / 1732 GMT

Price Current Net

Yield % Change

(bps)

Three-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 0.002

Six-month bills 0.0575 0.0583 0.000

Two-year note 99-186/256 0.3908 0.037

Three-year note 99-216/256 0.6778 0.048

Five-year note 98-228/256 1.1059 0.056

Seven-year note 99-4/256 1.3991 0.055

10-year note 97-28/256 1.5685 0.049

20-year bond 95-176/256 2.0149 0.037

30-year bond 98-216/256 2.052 0.027

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net

Change

(bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap 14.00 0.50

spread

U.S. 3-year dollar swap 14.75 0.25

spread

U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.25 -0.25

spread

U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.75 -0.50

spread

U.S. 30-year dollar swap -23.50 1.00

spread

(Reporting by Herbert Lash;

Editing by Alison Williams and Diane Craft)

