U.S. yields rise on bearish rates outlook

NEW YORK — Treasury yields rose and a
market indication of inflation expectations hit the highest
since 2005 on Friday as an unexpected increase in U.S. retail
sales in September added to bearish bond sentiment about the
path of interest rates.
The yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes
rose 5.5 basis points to 1.574% amid fears that
supply constraints, as seen in shortages of motor vehicles and
other goods, could disrupt the holiday shopping season.
Retail sales rose 0.7% last month and data for August was
revised higher to show retail sales increased 0.9% instead of
0.7% as initially reported by the Commerce Department.
September sales were partly lifted by higher prices.
“There’s an overwhelming bearishness in the market from a
lot of the hedge funds and big macro accounts that think rates
are going to go up another 50 basis points by year-end or early
next year,” said Tom di Galoma, a managing director at Seaport
Global Holdings in Greenwich, Connecticut.
The Federal Reserve will likely begin to taper its massive
bond purchases in December but will hold off on increasing the
federal funds rate for the moment, di Galoma said.
The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at
2.735% after earlier hitting 2.753%, the highest since April
2005.
The two-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to 0.403%, its highest
since March 2020, suggesting investors are pricing in a more
aggressive rate hike by the Fed than previously expected.
The Fed’s insistence that higher consumer prices is
transitory has been thoroughly debunked by now, said David
Petrosinelli, senior trader at InspereX.
“The gorilla has been in the room for a long time, but maybe
the gorilla was a little too quiet,” Petrosinelli said about
inflation. “Now people realize there’s a gorilla in the room.”
The cost of buying a home and more recently, surging U.S.
rental prices, are clear signs of rising inflation, not to
mention higher gasoline prices, he said.
“If people believe there’s inflation, that’s when inflation
is self-fulfilling,” Petrosinelli said.
Investors are looking to next week’s auction of $24 billion
in 20-year bonds and $19 billion in five-year TIPS that the
Treasury announced on Thursday.
The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up
2.1 basis points to 2.046%.
A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes, seen as an indicator of economic
expectations, was at 117.7 basis points.
The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at
2.562%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging almost
2.6% a year for the next decade.
The U.S. dollar 5-year forward inflation-linked swap
, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation
expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed’s
bond buying, was last at 2.560%.
Oct. 15 Friday 4:10PM New York / 2010 GMT
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.007
Six-month bills 0.0575 0.0583 0.000
Two-year note 99-184/256 0.3949 0.041
Three-year note 99-206/256 0.6911 0.061
Five-year note 98-208/256 1.1222 0.072
Seven-year note 98-244/256 1.4086 0.065
10-year note 97-16/256 1.5738 0.055
20-year bond 95-184/256 2.0129 0.035
30-year bond 98-248/256 2.0463 0.021
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 14.00 0.50
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 14.25 -0.25
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.00 -0.50
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.25 -1.00
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -24.00 0.50
spread
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; additional reporting by Gertrude
Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing
by Alison Williams, Diane Craft and Cynthia Osterman)
