U.S. yields rise for a second day after payrolls with auctions on deck
NEW YORK, Sept 7 – U.S. government bond yields rose on
Tuesday, continuing the climb seen on Friday in the wake of the
jobs report and ahead of a fairly busy week of Treasury
auctions.
Friday’s jobs report showed the labor market created the
fewest jobs in seven months in August, although other underlying
measures were fairly strong, including a 0.6% increase in wages
that was double expectations.
Other data within the report is likely to keep the Federal
Reserve on track to taper its bond purchases by year-end.
European yields also rose ahead of Thursday’s European Central
Bank meeting with investors focused on any change to the pace of
the ECB’s pandemic emergency bond purchases (PEPP) during the
fourth quarter.
Investors are also looking at a flurry of supply to the
market this week, with auctions upcoming for the 10-year note
and 30-year bond on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively,
totaling $62 billion.
“On the surface it looked negative but the bond market was
able to look at the details and say as negative as the headline
numbers might have been, if you look through it as the Fed
probably will, it is probably not enough to stave off tapering
into next year,” said Jim Barnes, director of fixed income at
Bryn Mawr Trust in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.
“And also knowing you would have supply coming up this week,
both factors that had the most weight on pushing Treasury yields
higher,” Barnes added.
Auctions of $56 billion in 3-month bills and $53
billion in 6-month bills were well bid, according to
analysts, although the 8-week auction on Thursday is more likely
to reflect the risk the market sees surrounding the possible
expiration of the U.S. debt ceiling.
The yield on 8-week bills was down 0.1 basis
points to 0.074% after reaching as high as 0.081%, its highest
level since March 15.
The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 5.5
basis points to 1.377% after touching a high on 1.385% shortly
after the auctions, its highest level since July 14.
Congressional debate is expected to heat up in the coming
weeks over the debt ceiling issue with Treasury due to run out
of money sometime in October. Without an extension to Treasury’s
borrowing limits, the risk of a technical default will weigh on
short-term debt.
A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes, seen as an indicator of economic
expectations, was at 115.7 basis points after hitting a high of
116.4, its steepest since July 14.
Markets are also awaiting news on whether the White House
will extend the tenure of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, with a
decision likely this week.
September 7 Tuesday 11:03AM New York / 1503 GMT
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.04 0.0406 -0.005
Six-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 -0.003
Two-year note 99-209/256 0.2181 0.010
Three-year note 99-216/256 0.4286 0.022
Five-year note 99-168/256 0.8206 0.036
Seven-year note 99-228/256 1.1413 0.046
10-year note 98-212/256 1.3766 0.055
20-year bond 97-68/256 1.9156 0.052
30-year bond 100-52/256 1.9909 0.049
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.75 0.25
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.50 0.00
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.75 0.00
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap 1.25 -0.25
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.50 0.25
spread
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Will Dunham)
