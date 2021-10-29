Home Business U.S. yields rise as data fuels concerns about early rate hikes

NEW YORK — U.S. Treasury yields advanced

on Friday, bolstered by the gain in employment costs and

consumer inflation for September that further stoked

expectations of aggressive monetary policy action from the

Federal Reserve to combat the surge in prices.

U.S. yield curves continued to flatten as investors priced

in an interest rate hike by the Fed next year. The spread

between U.S. 5-year and 30-year yields narrowed

to 72.9 basis points, the tightest since late March 2020.

Another yield curve that showed the gap between U.S. 2-year

and 10-year yields was also flatter on the day at

108.6 basis points.

Treasury yields extended their rise after data on U.S. labor

costs increased by the most since 2001 as companies boosted

wages and benefits amid a severe worker shortage. The employment

cost index, the broadest measure of labor costs, surged 1.3%

last quarter after rising 0.7% in the April-June period.

“This will surely contribute to the upward pressure on

yields in the belly of the curve as it speaks to the risk that

inflation becomes self-perpetuating,” wrote Ian Lyngen, head of

U.S. rates strategy, at BMO Capital wrote in a research note

after the data release.

Consumer price inflation also remained elevated.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index,

excluding the volatile food and energy components, climbed 0.2%

after gaining 0.3% in August. In the 12 months through

September, the so-called core PCE price index increased 3.6%

after a similar gain in August.

Following the data, futures on the fed funds rate,

which track short-term rate expectations, have priced in a 90%

chance of quarter-point tightening by June 2022, factoring in

another rate increase by December.

In morning U.S. trading, the benchmark U.S. 10-year yield

was up 2 basis points at 1.5925%.

U.S. 2-year yields backed off 19-month peaks, but

were still higher on the day. It was last up 3 basis points at

0.5325%.

The U.S. 5-year yield, another part of the curve that is

sensitive to Fed rate expectations, was up 4 basis points at

1.2317%.

The yield on U.S. 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected

Securities (TIPS) also rose in tandem with nominal Treasuries.

U.S. real yield hit a more than one-week high of -0.889%

and was last at -0.938%. The 10-year annual

breakeven rate dropped as a result to 2.54%.

Analysts attributed the surge in real yields to

profit-taking ahead of a Fed taper that will include reducing

purchases of TIPs.

In addition, investor buying of TIPS since late September

has pushed real yield 30 basis points lower, which could well

have prompted profit-taking as well.

The U.S. 20-year and 30-year yields remained inverted on

Friday. U.S. 20-year yields were last up 2 basis points at

1.9986%, while those on the 30-year was down at

1.9589%.

Market participants said the yield inversion on the long end

was due to technical factors, amid a backdrop of curve

flattening around the world.

October 29 Friday 10:19AM New York / 1419 GMT

Price Current Net

Yield % Change

(bps)

Three-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 -0.003

Six-month bills 0.065 0.0659 0.003

Two-year note 99-180/256 0.5246 0.024

Three-year note 99-126/256 0.7993 0.027

Five-year note 99-130/256 1.2268 0.037

Seven-year note 99-76/256 1.4811 0.032

10-year note 97 1.582 0.013

20-year bond 96-8/256 1.9936 0.018

30-year bond 101-8/256 1.9541 -0.009

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net

Change

(bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap 18.50 1.75

spread

U.S. 3-year dollar swap 19.25 1.75

spread

U.S. 5-year dollar swap 3.50 -1.25

spread

U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.25 -2.00

spread

U.S. 30-year dollar swap -23.00 -1.50

spread

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Jonathan

Oatis)

