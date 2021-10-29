U.S. yields mixed amid rate policy uncertainty ahead of Fed meeting

NEW YORK — U.S. Treasury yields were mixed

on Friday, with some maturities pulling back from highs, as

selling eased amid uncertainty surrounding the timing of the

Federal Reserve’s first interest rate hike since December 2018

and the number of such increases.

Fed policymakers are also expected to announce plans to

begin tapering the central bank’s $120 billion in monthly

purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities at the

end of their two-day meeting next week.

The market, though, has been more focused on the tightening

that follows the taper.

“Treasuries will be sensitive to any Fed concerns about high

inflation readings, which could bring an earlier start to the

hiking cycle,” TD Securities wrote in its latest research note.

Friday’s data showing a gain in employment costs and

consumer inflation for September fanned worries that the Fed

could take aggressive policy action to combat the surge in

prices.

The U.S. employment cost index, the broadest measure of

labor costs, grew the most since 2001 as companies boosted wages

and benefits amid a severe worker shortage. The index surged

1.3% last quarter after rising 0.7% in the April-June

period

Consumer price inflation also remained elevated.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index,

excluding food and energy components, climbed 0.2% after gaining

0.3% in August. In the 12 months through September, the

so-called core PCE price index increased 3.6%, little changed

from August.

Following the data, fed funds futures have fully

priced in a quarter-point tightening by July 2022 and another

rate increase by December.

Wells Fargo, though, does not agree with the rate futures

market, instead calling for the first hike in mid-2023.

Zach Griffiths, macro strategist at Wells Fargo, expects a

sharp inflation pullback in 2023 to more typical levels: a range

in the high 1%’s or right around 2% in the consumer price index

or the core PCE.

“If the Fed sees that as well, we think they could tolerate

higher inflation over an extended time frame based on a new

framework,” he added.

U.S. yield curves, meanwhile, continued to flatten as

investors priced in a Fed hike next year. The spread between

U.S. 5-year and 30-year yields narrowed to 72.9

basis points, the tightest since late March 2020. It was last at

75 basis points.

In afternoon U.S. trading, the benchmark U.S. 10-year yield

was down 1 basis point at 1.5574%. On the week, the

10-year yield was down 8 basis points, the largest weekly drop

since early July.

U.S. 2-year yields backed off Thursday’s 19-month

peaks to trade down less than a basis point at 0.4911%. The

yield rose 21 basis points this month, its largest monthly gain

since April 2018.

The U.S. 5-year yield, another part of the curve that is

sensitive to Fed rate expectations, was flat at 1.1896%

. It rose 20 basis points this month, the steepest

gain since February 2021.

The yield on U.S. 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected

Securities (TIPS) also rose in tandem with nominal Treasuries.

U.S. real yield hit a more than one-week high of -0.889%

and was last at -0.977%. The 10-year annual

breakeven rate dropped as a result to 2.536%.

Analysts attributed the surge in real yields to

profit-taking ahead of a Fed taper that will likely include

reducing purchases of TIPS.

In a sign of market uncertainty, the U.S. 20-year and

30-year yields remained inverted on Friday due to technical

factors amid a backdrop of curve flattening around the world..

U.S. 20-year yields were last up 1 basis point at 1.9878%

, while those on the 30-year was down 2 basis points

at 1.9410%.

October 29 Friday 3:21PM New York / 1921 GMT

Price Current Net

Yield % Change

(bps)

Three-month bills 0.0575 0.0583 0.002

Six-month bills 0.0625 0.0634 0.000

Two-year note 99-202/256 0.4812 -0.020

Three-year note 99-168/256 0.7429 -0.029

Five-year note 99-196/256 1.1734 -0.017

Seven-year note 99-140/256 1.4433 -0.006

10-year note 97-84/256 1.5451 -0.024

20-year bond 96-80/256 1.976 0.000

30-year bond 101-144/256 1.9307 -0.032

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net

Change

(bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap 19.75 3.00

spread

U.S. 3-year dollar swap 21.00 3.50

spread

U.S. 5-year dollar swap 4.50 -0.25

spread

U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.75 0.00

spread

U.S. 30-year dollar swap -21.75 -0.25

spread

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Jonathan

Oatis)

