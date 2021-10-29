U.S. yields mixed amid rate policy uncertainty ahead of Fed meeting

Article content
NEW YORK — U.S. Treasury yields were mixed
on Friday, with some maturities pulling back from highs, as
selling eased amid uncertainty surrounding the timing of the
Federal Reserve’s first interest rate hike since December 2018
and the number of such increases.
Fed policymakers are also expected to announce plans to
begin tapering the central bank’s $120 billion in monthly
purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities at the
end of their two-day meeting next week.

The market, though, has been more focused on the tightening
that follows the taper.
“Treasuries will be sensitive to any Fed concerns about high
inflation readings, which could bring an earlier start to the
hiking cycle,” TD Securities wrote in its latest research note.
Friday’s data showing a gain in employment costs and
consumer inflation for September fanned worries that the Fed
could take aggressive policy action to combat the surge in
prices.
The U.S. employment cost index, the broadest measure of
labor costs, grew the most since 2001 as companies boosted wages
and benefits amid a severe worker shortage. The index surged
1.3% last quarter after rising 0.7% in the April-June
period
Consumer price inflation also remained elevated.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index,
excluding food and energy components, climbed 0.2% after gaining
0.3% in August. In the 12 months through September, the
so-called core PCE price index increased 3.6%, little changed
from August.
Following the data, fed funds futures have fully
priced in a quarter-point tightening by July 2022 and another
rate increase by December.
Wells Fargo, though, does not agree with the rate futures
market, instead calling for the first hike in mid-2023.
Zach Griffiths, macro strategist at Wells Fargo, expects a
sharp inflation pullback in 2023 to more typical levels: a range
in the high 1%’s or right around 2% in the consumer price index
or the core PCE.
“If the Fed sees that as well, we think they could tolerate

higher inflation over an extended time frame based on a new
framework,” he added.
U.S. yield curves, meanwhile, continued to flatten as
investors priced in a Fed hike next year. The spread between
U.S. 5-year and 30-year yields narrowed to 72.9
basis points, the tightest since late March 2020. It was last at
75 basis points.
In afternoon U.S. trading, the benchmark U.S. 10-year yield
was down 1 basis point at 1.5574%. On the week, the
10-year yield was down 8 basis points, the largest weekly drop
since early July.
U.S. 2-year yields backed off Thursday’s 19-month
peaks to trade down less than a basis point at 0.4911%. The
yield rose 21 basis points this month, its largest monthly gain
since April 2018.
The U.S. 5-year yield, another part of the curve that is

sensitive to Fed rate expectations, was flat at 1.1896%
. It rose 20 basis points this month, the steepest
gain since February 2021.
The yield on U.S. 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected
Securities (TIPS) also rose in tandem with nominal Treasuries.
U.S. real yield hit a more than one-week high of -0.889%
and was last at -0.977%. The 10-year annual
breakeven rate dropped as a result to 2.536%.
Analysts attributed the surge in real yields to
profit-taking ahead of a Fed taper that will likely include
reducing purchases of TIPS.
In a sign of market uncertainty, the U.S. 20-year and
30-year yields remained inverted on Friday due to technical
factors amid a backdrop of curve flattening around the world..
U.S. 20-year yields were last up 1 basis point at 1.9878%

, while those on the 30-year was down 2 basis points
at 1.9410%.
October 29 Friday 3:21PM New York / 1921 GMT
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.0575 0.0583 0.002
Six-month bills 0.0625 0.0634 0.000
Two-year note 99-202/256 0.4812 -0.020
Three-year note 99-168/256 0.7429 -0.029
Five-year note 99-196/256 1.1734 -0.017
Seven-year note 99-140/256 1.4433 -0.006
10-year note 97-84/256 1.5451 -0.024
20-year bond 96-80/256 1.976 0.000
30-year bond 101-144/256 1.9307 -0.032
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 19.75 3.00
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 21.00 3.50
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 4.50 -0.25
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.75 0.00
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -21.75 -0.25
spread
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis)
