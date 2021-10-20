U.S. yields extend rise after soft 20-year auction; curve steepens for 2nd day

NEW YORK — U.S. long-dated Treasury yields

rose on Wednesday after a weak auction of 20-year bonds, with

the yield curve steepening for a second day and investors paring

back aggressive monetary tightening bets from the Federal

Reserve.

Prior to the curve steepening this week, the yield curve had

flattened the last few sessions on expectations that the Fed

will raise interest rates earlier than expected, pushing

short-dated yields higher.

U.S. yields also extended gains after a softer-than-expected

20-year auction that saw the yield at 2.1%, higher than the

expected rate at the bid deadline, suggesting investors demanded

a higher premium for the bond.

“It looks as though not even a significant cheapening in the

issue could boost demand given rising inflation concerns and the

generally bearish momentum in Treasuries since the September 22

FOMC,” said Kim Rupert, managing director, fixed income at

Action Economics in San Francisco.

There were $54.1 billion in bids for a 2.25 bid-to-cover,

lower than 2.36 last month and the 2.35 average. Action

Economics said this was the third lowest bid-to-cover on record

for the 20-year bond, which the Treasury started selling again

in May 2020.

Overnight, the U.S. 10-year yield climbed to a five-month

peak of 1.673%, while that on the 5-year note matched a seven-

month high of 1.193% hit on Monday.

The rise in long-dated yields steepened the curve again,

with the spread between U.S. 5-year notes and U.S 30-year bonds

at nearly 97 basis points.

“Central bank tightening fever in Europe cooled off

overnight, removing immediate pressure for consistently higher

intermediate yields,” wrote Jim Vogel, senior rates strategist,

at FHN Financial, in a research note. “That also reduces the

curve flattener demand for long U.S. Treasuries at least for

today.”

On Tuesday, European Central Bank chief economist Philip

Lane said market expectations for future interest rates do not

square with the ECB’s guidance for no hike until inflation is

seen stable at 2%.

Analysts said the move higher overnight in U.S. long-dated

yields was spurred by comments from Fed Governor Christopher

Waller late Tuesday, saying the Fed may have to adopt “a more

aggressive policy response” if high inflation continues through

the end of the year.

Waller’s views, however, differed from that of Fed Governor

Randal Quarles, who said on Wednesday that while it is time for

the Fed to begin dialing down its bond-buying program, it would

be premature to start raising interest rates in the face of high

inflation that is likely to recede next year.

Futures on the U.S. federal funds rate, which track

short-term interest rate expectations, continued to price in a

rate increase next year, although, the percentages have come

down. On Wednesday, futures traders reduced the chances of a

quarter-point tightening by the Fed in June to 46%, from 60% on

Monday. Traders also pared back the odds of a rate hike in July

to 62% from 82% on Monday.

In afternoon trading, the benchmark 10-year note yield was

up one basis point at 1.6461%.

The U.S. 5-year yield, which reflects monetary policy

expectations, was last down at 1.1538%.

U.S. 20-year yields rose to one-week highs of

2.106%, and were last up 3 basis points at 2.1003%.

U.S 30-year yields also touched one-week peaks of 2.136%

and were last up 4 basis points at 2.1293%.

October 20 Wednesday 3:47PM New York / 1947 GMT

Price Current Net

Yield % Change

(bps)

Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 -0.005

Six-month bills 0.055 0.0558 -0.005

Two-year note 99-193/256 0.3773 -0.016

Three-year note 99-198/256 0.7019 -0.008

Five-year note 98-170/256 1.1538 -0.001

Seven-year note 98-152/256 1.4637 0.000

10-year note 96-104/256 1.6479 0.014

20-year bond 94-80/256 2.1023 0.035

30-year bond 97-28/256 2.1314 0.045

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net

Change

(bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap 17.00 1.25

spread

U.S. 3-year dollar swap 14.75 0.25

spread

U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.00 0.25

spread

U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.75 0.50

spread

U.S. 30-year dollar swap -23.00 0.50

spread

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Nick

Zieminski, Will Dunham and Kirsten Donovan)

