U.S. yields dip with eyes on inflation data

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

NEW YORK — U.S. government bond yields

dipped on Monday with markets looking ahead to consumer

inflation data on Tuesday that is expected to show a continuing

slowdown in the pace of price increases.

Yields are seen remaining in a tight range after last week’s

10- and 30-year auctions were met with strong demand.

“It will likely take downside surprises for CPI and retail

sales to register in the bond market in the next five days,”

said Jim Vogel, head of fixed income strategy and commentary at

FHN Financial Capital Markets, in a client note.

The core reading of the U.S. consumer price index is

expected to show a rise of 0.3% in August, down from 0.5% the

previous month and 0.9% in June.

“The numbers are important to the run up to the fourth

quarter, but they are not pivotal by themselves. Any weakness

will be explained away by the (COVID-19) Delta wave,” Vogel

said.

Shortages of basic materials and parts have created

bottlenecks, and price increases, across various supply chains.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is paying close attention to price

pressures as it mulls when to begin to reduce its massive bond

holdings and how soon to begin lifting rates from near zero. It

also remains on the lookout for any signs that price pressures

may broaden.

There are no scheduled Federal Reserve speakers this week

ahead of next week’s FOMC meeting.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 2

basis points to 1.321%.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down

2.7 basis points to 1.907%.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically

moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 0.4

basis point at 0.213%.

September 13 Monday 10:31 AM New York / 1431 GMT

Price Current Net

Yield % Change

(bps)

Three-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 0.000

Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000

Two-year note 99-213/256 0.2109 -0.006

Three-year note 99-208/256 0.438 -0.010

Five-year note 99-198/256 0.7967 -0.019

Seven-year note 100-44/256 1.0993 -0.021

10-year note 99-92/256 1.3191 -0.022

20-year bond 98-156/256 1.8336 -0.026

30-year bond 102-44/256 1.9044 -0.030

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net

Change

(bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap 10.00 0.00

spread

U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.25 0.25

spread

U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.50 0.00

spread

U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.00 -0.75

spread

U.S. 30-year dollar swap -26.00 -0.25

spread

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

