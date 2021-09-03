U.S. yield curve steepens as wages increase, jobs growth disappoints

Article content
NEW YORK — Longer-dated U.S. Treasury
yields rose on Friday and the yield curve steepened after data
showed that wages increased more than expected in August even as
jobs growth slowed.
Average hourly earnings rose 0.6% in the month, more than
the 0.3% economists expected.
Nonfarm payrolls missed expectations with an increase of
235,000 jobs amid a softening in demand for services and
persistent worker shortages as COVID-19 infections soared.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast nonfarm payrolls
increasing by 728,000 jobs.
“You have the front-end responding to a Fed that’s going to
be on hold for perhaps longer, while they are going to have to
contend with this inflation backdrop that is perhaps even higher
than what they had anticipated and could last longer than
anticipated,” said Zachary Griffiths, an interest rate
strategist at Wells Fargo in Charlotte.
Benchmark 10-year yields rose to 1.331%, from
around 1.299% before the data was released. The yield curve
between two-year and 10-year notes steepened to
112 basis points, from 108 basis points.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said last week there was
no rush to tighten monetary policy and gave a detailed account
on why he regards a spike in inflation as temporary.
The Fed is expected to begin paring bond purchases this
year, but is viewed as unlikely to announce a change in policy
until later this year.
“I don’t think this changes tapering at all. If anything it
supports Powell’s more gradual approach,” said David
Petrosinelli, senior trader at InspereX in New York.
September 3 Friday 9:53AM New York / 1353 GMT
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.045 0.0456 0.000
Six-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.002
Two-year note 99-214/256 0.2081 -0.005
Three-year note 99-232/256 0.4071 -0.003
Five-year note 99-210/256 0.7869 0.011
Seven-year note 100-40/256 1.1017 0.028
10-year note 99-64/256 1.3308 0.037
20-year bond 97-244/256 1.8735 0.041
30-year bond 101-24/256 1.9516 0.045
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.75 0.00
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.25 -0.25
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.50 -0.25
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap 1.25 -0.25
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -28.00 0.00
spread
(Additional reporting by Herb Lash in New York; Editing by
Emelia Sithole-Matarise and David Evans)