U.S. yield curve flattens as rate hike bets build

Matilda Colman
Reuters

Ross Kerber and Saikat Chatterjee

Publishing date:

Oct 18, 2021

Mid-term U.S. Treasury

yields resumed their upward march on Monday with five-year

yields rising to their highest levels since early 2020 as

traders positioned for expected central bank rate hikes.

Yields on five-year bonds rose as high as 1.193%,

their highest since February 2020, extending a two-week rising

streak. They were last up 5.1 basis points at 1.1732%.

Meanwhile yields on 30-year U.S. bonds were down

slightly, flattening the gap between five-year and 30-year debt

to about 86 basis points, the narrowest level since

early last year.

Raymond James market strategist Ellis Phifer said the higher

mid-term yields showed investors positioning for higher rates,

while maintaining confidence the U.S. Federal Reserve will be

able to control long-term inflation.

“The market gives the Fed credit for fighting inflation, so

you don’t see the long end of the curve get out of control,” he

said.

Latest weekly positioning data showed hedge funds have

increased their short bets on 2 and 5 year U.S. Treasuries while

simultaneously increasing their bullish bets on 10-year debt,

indicating investors expect this curve flattening trend to

extend in the coming months.

Yields on benchmark 10-year U.S. debt were up

2.6 basis points at 1.6019%.

US stocks were higher on Monday on gains in big technology

companies. U.S. Treasuries had sold off last week on

strong U.S. retail sales data and hawkish comments from some Fed

speakers but Jefferies analysts believe it encouraged some

investors to add new short bets on U.S. bonds.

U.S. retail sales rose 0.7% last month and data for August

was revised higher to show retail sales increased 0.9% instead

of 0.7% as initially reported by the Commerce Department.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at

2.56%, hovering near a five-month high indicating the market

sees inflation averaging almost 2.6% a year for the next decade.

Money markets now attach a 41% probability of one 25 bps

rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve by September 2022 compared

to a 24% probability a month earlier, according to CME data.

October 18 Monday 1:11PM New York / 1711 GMT

Price Current Net

Yield % Change

(bps)

Three-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.005

Six-month bills 0.055 0.0558 -0.002

Two-year note 99-170/256 0.4233 0.022

Three-year note 99-170/256 0.7388 0.040

Five-year note 98-146/256 1.1732 0.051

Seven-year note 98-168/256 1.454 0.043

10-year note 96-208/256 1.6019 0.026

20-year bond 95-168/256 2.0169 0.001

30-year bond 99-52/256 2.0357 -0.014

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net

Change

(bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap 15.75 1.25

spread

U.S. 3-year dollar swap 15.75 1.25

spread

U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.75 -0.50

spread

U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.25 -0.25

spread

U.S. 30-year dollar swap -23.00 0.75

spread

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee and Ross Kerber; editing by

Philippa Fletcher, Nick Zieminski, William Maclean)

