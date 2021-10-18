U.S. yield curve flattens as rate hike bets build

Article content
Mid-term U.S. Treasury
yields resumed their upward march on Monday with five-year
yields rising to their highest levels since early 2020 as
traders positioned for expected central bank rate hikes.
Yields on five-year bonds rose as high as 1.193%,
their highest since February 2020, extending a two-week rising
streak. They were last up 5.1 basis points at 1.1732%.
Meanwhile yields on 30-year U.S. bonds were down
slightly, flattening the gap between five-year and 30-year debt
to about 86 basis points, the narrowest level since
early last year.
Raymond James market strategist Ellis Phifer said the higher
mid-term yields showed investors positioning for higher rates,
while maintaining confidence the U.S. Federal Reserve will be
able to control long-term inflation.
“The market gives the Fed credit for fighting inflation, so
you don’t see the long end of the curve get out of control,” he
said.
Latest weekly positioning data showed hedge funds have
increased their short bets on 2 and 5 year U.S. Treasuries while
simultaneously increasing their bullish bets on 10-year debt,
indicating investors expect this curve flattening trend to
extend in the coming months.
Yields on benchmark 10-year U.S. debt were up
2.6 basis points at 1.6019%.
US stocks were higher on Monday on gains in big technology
companies. U.S. Treasuries had sold off last week on
strong U.S. retail sales data and hawkish comments from some Fed
speakers but Jefferies analysts believe it encouraged some
investors to add new short bets on U.S. bonds.
U.S. retail sales rose 0.7% last month and data for August
was revised higher to show retail sales increased 0.9% instead
of 0.7% as initially reported by the Commerce Department.
The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at
2.56%, hovering near a five-month high indicating the market
sees inflation averaging almost 2.6% a year for the next decade.
Money markets now attach a 41% probability of one 25 bps
rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve by September 2022 compared
to a 24% probability a month earlier, according to CME data.
October 18 Monday 1:11PM New York / 1711 GMT
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.005
Six-month bills 0.055 0.0558 -0.002
Two-year note 99-170/256 0.4233 0.022
Three-year note 99-170/256 0.7388 0.040
Five-year note 98-146/256 1.1732 0.051
Seven-year note 98-168/256 1.454 0.043
10-year note 96-208/256 1.6019 0.026
20-year bond 95-168/256 2.0169 0.001
30-year bond 99-52/256 2.0357 -0.014
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 15.75 1.25
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 15.75 1.25
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.75 -0.50
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.25 -0.25
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -23.00 0.75
spread
(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee and Ross Kerber; editing by
Philippa Fletcher, Nick Zieminski, William Maclean)
