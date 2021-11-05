U.S. Women Are Coming Back to the Job Market By Bloomberg

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. U.S. Women Are Coming Back to the Job Market

(Bloomberg) — Women of childbearing age are returning to the U.S. workforce, showing a small improvement in their participation rate after a decline in September.

Participation among prime-age female workers, those 25 to 54 years old, rose slightly last month, Labor Department data released Friday showed. It was little changed for men of the same age.

The small increase could be the first sign of a return many economists were predicting would happen in September as children went back to school. Women with children have particularly struggled over the course of the pandemic as school closures and a lack of care have hampered their ability to work.

However, the return of female workers appears unequal among race groups. Participation of Black women over 20 declined, while that of White and Hispanic women of the same age group increased.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

 

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR