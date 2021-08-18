U.S. will limit some Chinese passenger air carriers to 40% capacity — order By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside a company building in Shanghai, China April 14, 2021.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Transportation Department on Wednesday said it will limit some Chinese air carrier flights to 40% passenger capacity for four weeks after the Chinese government imposed similar limits on four United Airlines flights. China told United on Aug. 6 that it was imposing sanctions after it alleged five passengers who traveled from San Francisco to Shanghai tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21. The U.S. order said the department will limit over a four-week period each of four Chinese carriers providing scheduled China-U.S. passenger service to a 40% passenger load factor on a single China-U.S. flight.