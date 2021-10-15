U.S. will accept mixed doses of vaccines from international travelers

Article content

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said late on Friday that it will accept mixed-dose coronavirus vaccines from international travelers.

The CDC said previously that it would accept any vaccine authorized for use by U.S. regulators or the World Health Organization. “While CDC has not recommended mixing types of vaccine in a primary series, we recognize that this is increasingly common in other countries so should be accepted for the interpretation of vaccine records,” a CDC spokeswoman said.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)