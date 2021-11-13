U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months

Article content

The United States administered over 9.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the past seven days, the highest weekly total since late May, a White House official said on Saturday.

Cyrus Shahpar, the White House’s COVID-19 data director reported the information https://twitter.com/cyrusshahpar46/status/1459605466468610054 in a tweet. Vaccinations of children ages 5 to 11, which became widely available this week, likely contributed to the total.

In total, the United States had administered 439,034,461 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Saturday morning and distributed 553,881,535 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.