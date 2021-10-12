U.S. VP says European explorers ushered in wave of devastation for tribal nations By Reuters

“We must not shy away from this shameful past, and we must shed light on it and do everything we can to address the impact of the past on native communities today”, Harris said in an address to the National Congress of American Indians on Tuesday.

(Reuters) – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said that the European explorers who first landed on U.S. shores had “ushered in a wave of devastation for tribal nations, perpetrating violence, stealing land and spreading disease”.

