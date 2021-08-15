Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

WASHINGTON — The United States is unlikely to change its military strategy in Kabul unless the Taliban impact the evacuation of the embassy, a U.S. official said.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that the United States had not yet seen the Taliban enter Kabul in a major way. (Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Hugh Lawson)