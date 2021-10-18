U.S. TV station operator Sinclair hit by ransomware attack

Article content

U.S. TV station operator Sinclair Broadcast Group said on Monday it had found some of its servers and workstations had been encrypted with ransomware, disrupting office networks.

Sinclair said it was investigating what information the ransomware affected and had notified law enforcement and other governmental agencies.

Ransom software works by encrypting victims’ data and can include locking down a company’s network or stealing data. Typically hackers will offer the victim a key in return for cryptocurrency payments that can run into hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars.