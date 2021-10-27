U.S., Turkish presidential advisers discuss defense relationship, disagreements By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Top advisers to U.S. President Joe Biden and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke on Wednesday about a range of issues including how to resolve disagreements, the White House said, days after Turkey’s leader threatened to expel U.S. and other ambassadors.

Erdogan over the weekend ordered 10 envoys to be declared “persona non grata” for seeking the release of a jailed philanthropist. He withdrew the threat on Monday, saying the envoys had stepped back and would be more careful.

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Erdogan adviser Ibrahim Kalin discussed issues including Afghanistan, the Middle East, the South Caucasus and the Eastern Mediterranean, as well as the two countries’ defense relationship, the White House said in a statement.

“They also agreed on the importance of continued dialogue to manage disagreements and maintain constructive bilateral ties,” the statement said in an allusion to the dispute.

