U.S. Treasury’s Yellen seeking October political agreement on global minimum tax By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies during a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on the CARES Act, at the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, DC, U.S., September 28, 2021. Kevin Dietsch/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday she is looking for G20 countries to reach a political agreement on a global minimum tax deal at the G20 summit in October and has not ruled out a rate higher than 15%.

Yellen, speaking to the National Association for Business Economics, said that the Senate Finance Committee is looking at a “slightly higher” overseas minimum corporate tax rate than the 16.5% passed by the House Ways and Means Committee.

“We’ll see where it all shakes out, but my hope is that when reconciliation (legislation) passes, we will come into compliance with this regime, and we’re looking for political agreement to be achieved at the G20 summit at the end of October, and then countries will quickly put this into place,” Yellen said.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR