U.S. Treasury’s Yellen says she still wants bipartisan debt limit hike By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday she still believes Congress should pass a debt limit deal on a bipartisan basis and that both Democrats and Republicans understand the consequences of a default on U.S. debt if they do not.
Asked during an interview with the Marketplace program on National Public Radio if she would support Democrats passing a debt limit without Republican votes, Yellen said: “I want it to be done. I believe that both Republicans and Democrats should do it. It’s a kind of housekeeping chore.”
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.