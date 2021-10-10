U.S. Treasury’s Yellen confident Congress will pass global minimum tax

Article content WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday she was confident the U.S. Congress would approve legislation to implement the global corporate minimum tax agreed by 136 countries. Yellen told ABC’s “This Week” the actions to bring the United States into compliance with the global minimum tax would likely be included in the so-called reconciliation budget bill containing President Joe Biden’s proposed spending initiatives. Asked whether she was confident the measure would get through, Yellen said: “Yes. I am confident that what we need to do to come into compliance with the minimum tax will be included in a reconciliation package. I hope that we, that it will be passed and we will be able to reassure the world that the United States will do its part.”

Article content The parliamentary maneuver known as budget reconciliation would allow Democrats to act without Republican votes. A group of 136 countries on Friday set a minimum global tax rate of 15% for big companies and sought to make it harder for them to avoid taxation in a landmark deal that Biden said leveled the playing field. Yellen did not address how to implement another part of the deal that aims to revamp taxation for large technology companies and other highly profitable multinational firms. The so-called “Pillar 1” part of the tax deal would reallocate taxing rights on companies with more than $20 billion in annual revenue to countries where their products and services are sold for 25% of the profit above a 10% margin.