U.S. Treasury’s Yellen confident Congress will pass global minimum tax

WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday she was confident the U.S. Congress would approve legislation to implement the global corporate minimum tax agreed by 136 countries.

Yellen said the actions to bring the United States into compliance with the global minimum tax would likely be included in the so-called reconciliation budget bill containing President Joe Biden’s proposed spending initiatives. (Reporting by David Lawder and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)