U.S. Treasury says distributed nearly $2.8 billion in rental aid in September By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – State and local governments distributed nearly $2.8 billion in Emergency Rental Assistance program funds in September, up from about $2.6 billion in August and bringing the year-to-date total to $10.3 billion, the U.S. Treasury said on Monday.
The Treasury said some 510,000 American households were helped by the aid to pay rent, utilities and arrears, compared to 459,000 in August.
