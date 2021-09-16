U.S. Treasury says disbursed $700 billion of COVID-19 relief funds By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Treasury on Thursday said it had disbursed about $700 billion of $1 trillion in COVID-19 relief programs administered by Treasury in the first six months since the American Rescue Program (ARP) was signed into law.
Most of that money, $450 billion, was paid directly to families and households, through Economic Impact Payments totaling more than $400 billion, child tax credits totaling more than $46 billion, and more than $5 billion in rental assistance going out. Treasury said it has also sent $240 billion to help state, local and tribal governments.
