U.S. Treasury says China private equity’s Magnachip purchase poses security risks

SEOUL — The U.S. Treasury Department said the acquisition of Magnachip Semiconductor Corp by a Chinese private equity firm posed “risks to national security,” in another hurdle for Chinese companies trying to invest abroad in critical tech industries.

In March, Chinese private equity firm Wise Road Capital agreed to acquire system chip manufacturer Magnachip in a deal valued at $1.4 billion.

Since then, regulatory authorities in countries including the United States and South Korea have been reviewing the deal. Magnachip, which produces display and power chips, has production and R&D facilities based in South Korea. Magnachip said in a SEC filing on Monday the U.S. Department of Treasury, in a letter to the company’s legal counsel last Friday, said the acquisition posed “risks to the national security of the United States,” and expects to seek President Joe Biden’s decision on the matter.