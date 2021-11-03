Home Business U.S. Treasury official expresses hope that Democrats restore bank reporting to spending...

U.S. Treasury official expresses hope that Democrats restore bank reporting to spending plan By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at the United States Department of the Treasury headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A senior U.S. Treasury official said on Wednesday that she hopes a dropped requirement for banks to report account information to the Internal Revenue Service can be restored to sweeping social and climate spending legislation that Democrats are trying to finalize.

Natasha Sarin, Treasury deputy assistant secretary for economic policy, told an online forum that the reporting proposal would significantly improve the estimated revenue that could be raised from the measure’s $80 billion in IRS investments over a decade.

The proposal, which initially would have required reporting on aggregate account inflows and outflows of as little as $600 per year, was dropped from the “reconciliation” bill last week.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©