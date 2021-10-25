U.S. Treasury distributed nearly $2.8 bln in rental aid in Sept

Article content

WASHINGTON — State and local governments distributed nearly $2.8 billion in Emergency Rental Assistance program funds in September, up from about $2.6 billion in August and bringing the year-to-date total to $10.3 billion, the U.S. Treasury said on Monday.

The Treasury said about 510,000 American households were helped by the aid to pay rent, utilities and arrears, compared to 459,000 in August

The figures show some acceleration of disbursements as programs administered by states and municipalities gain traction, with over 2 million payments made so far, but the pace is still behind the curve, Biden administration officials said.