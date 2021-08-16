U.S. Treasuries’ foreign ownership in June rises to highest since Feb 2020 -data

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content NEW YORK — Foreign holdings of U.S. Treasuries in June climbed to their highest since February 2020, Treasury Department data showed on Monday, in what analysts described as broad-based demand that helped drive yields lower for the month. Major foreign holders held $7.202 trillion in Treasuries, up from $7.135 trillion in May. Foreign holdings of Treasuries in June were the second largest on record. The month also saw about $67 billion in Treasury purchases, the largest monthly increase in a year.

Article content “Some of the biggest additions to foreign Treasury holdings were in custodian countries such as Ireland, Cayman Islands, and Luxembourg, which tells me that buying was pretty broad-based,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, senior U.S. rates strategist, at TD Securities in New York. “This is consistent with the rally in Treasuries during the month. You obviously had buying in May and June, but it looks like in June, it had the effect of driving rates lower,” he added. U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields started June with a yield of 1.6062%, falling 14 basis points to 1.4680% by the end of that month. Japan remains the largest non-U.S. holder of Treasuries with holdings of $1.277 trillion in June, from $1.266 trillion the previous month.