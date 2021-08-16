U.S. Treasuries’ foreign ownership in June hit highest since February 2020

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Foreign holdings of Treasuries in June climbed to their highest since February 2020, Treasury Department data showed on Monday.
Major foreign holders held $7.202 trillion in Treasuries, up from $7.135 trillion in May. Japan remains the largest non-U.S. holder of Treasuries with holdings of $1.277 trillion in June, from $1.266 trillion the previous month.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.