U.S. Transportation Dept to undergo cybersecurity review -inspector general By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A worker enters a transportation department federal building in Washington October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque



(Reuters) – The U.S. Transportation Department is scheduled to undergo a cybersecurity review of its information systems later this month, the agency’s inspector general’s office announced in a memo on Monday.

An audit will be held on 21 systems that have been labeled as high-value assets, Kevin Dorsey, assistant inspector general for information technology audits, said in a message to the department’s chief information officer.

The review will look to determine if the Transportation Department has a governance program established for its critical systems, which can address network vulnerabilities, according to the document.

The review will be primarily conducted at the agency’s headquarters in Washington, D.C.