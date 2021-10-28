U.S. traffic deaths soar 18.4% in first half of 2021 to 20,160 By Reuters

Traffic deaths have risen dramatically after coronavirus lockdowns ended in 2020 as more drivers engaged in unsafe behavior like speeding, regulators say. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Thursday estimated 20,160 people died car crashes in the first six months of 2021 in the United States, up 3,140 over the same period in 2020.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. traffic deaths soared by 18.4% in the first six months of 2021 to the highest number in the period since 2006, the Transportation Department said Thursday.

