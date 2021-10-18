U.S. Trade Representative to go to Brussels, attend G7 trade ministers meeting in London By Reuters

(Reuters) – U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Deputy Trade Representative Jayme White will travel to Brussels on Tuesday and then to London on Thursday to attend the G7 trade ministers meeting, the USTR office said.
In Brussels, they will meet with European Union leaders and participate in roundtable discussions with labor and environment leaders, the USTR office added. Tai will return to Washington, D.C. on Saturday, October 23.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.