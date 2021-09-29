U.S. trade officials delay decision on new solar tariffs

Article content

The U.S. Commerce Department on Wednesday asked a group of anonymous domestic solar manufacturers for additional information before it would consider a request to impose duties on panels produced in three Southeast Asian countries.

The move delays the department’s decision which had been expected this week.

U.S. solar project developers have lobbied forcefully against any Commerce investigation into new tariffs, saying the probe alone would spook foreign solar producers and cripple one of the nation’s fastest-growing sectors.