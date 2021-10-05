U.S. trade deficit widens more than expected in August By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. trade deficit increased more than expected in August, boosted by imports as businesses rebuild inventories, the latest sign that economic growth slowed in the third quarter.
The trade deficit surged 4.2% to $73.3 billion last month, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the trade gap widening to $70.5 billion.
