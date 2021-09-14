U.S. trade chief urges ASEAN envoy to visit Myanmar soon, promote dialog

Article content

WASHINGTON — U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai has urged the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to send its special envoy to visit Myanmar as soon as possible to promote dialog, her office said on Tuesday, days after opponents of the country’s military rulers declared a revolt.

The U.S. Trade Representative’s office said Tai made the request during a virtual annual meeting with ASEAN economic ministers meeting on Monday.

Myanmar has sunk into chaos since a military junta seized power in a Feb. 1 coup, with rising deaths in daily protests, insurgencies in border regions and widespread strikes. An activist group counts more than 1,000 people killed by security forces and southeast Asian and western governments are urging all sides to refrain from violence after opponents to the junta last week declared a nationwide revolt.