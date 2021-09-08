U.S. trade chief Tai sees ‘difficult logistical challenges’ for WTO summit

Article content

WASHINGTON — U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Wednesday spoke by phone with the head of the World Trade Organization and acknowledged the “difficult logistical challenges” facing an upcoming WTO ministerial conference, her office said.

Tai thanked WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for her strong leadership since taking office in October, and the two agreed that the WTO must “demonstrate its ability to advance a global trade agenda that increases shared prosperity.”

The global trade watchdog is due to hold a major ministerial conference of its 164 members in November and December.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)