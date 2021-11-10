U.S. trade chief Tai says WTO needs infusion of energy, vision

Article content WASHINGTON — U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Wednesday the World Trade Organization cannot return to its prior status quo and needs “an infusion of energy, dynamism and vision,” to revamp its rules for a rapidly changing global economy. Tai told reporters in Washington a return to the prior status quo of the WTO’s dispute settlement system would not work for the United States, as the system needs to help resolve trade disputes rather than stringing them out for decades, she said.

Article content The United States has rendered the WTO’s Appellate Body inoperable by blocking the appointment of new judges. Washington over several administrations has complained that the body has exceeded its authority by making new trade rules in its decisions. Tai said it was unclear how or whether the Appellate Body would fit into a redesign of the dispute settlement system, but members needed to “be honest” and articulate what they want it to achieve. Trade ministers from the 164 WTO countries are due to converge on Geneva at the end of November for the body’s 12 ministerial meeting, to try to bring to a conclusion negotiations to curb fisher fishery subsidies and discuss potential reforms to the 26-year-old institution.