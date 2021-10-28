U.S. trade chief Tai says trying to bring down temperature of U.S.-China tensions By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Thursday that her engagement with China was aimed at reducing the temperature of a trading relationship that has become dangerously heated.
Tai, speaking to the National Chicken Council, said that U.S.-China relationship has gotten to the point where “it feels kind of like a pile of dry tinder” and a misunderstanding “is likely to spark basically just a giant fire with really, really drastic implications for all of us.”
