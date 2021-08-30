U.S. trade chief Tai says transparency will boost U.S.-Ukraine commerce

Article content

WASHINGTON — U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai underscored the importance of transparency, predictability and accountability in Ukraine’s economic reform agenda during a meeting with Ukrainian economy minister Oleskiy Lyubchenko on Monday, Tai’s office said.

Tai and Lyubchenko also discussed ways to strengthen economic and trade ties between the two countries, regulatory issues, digital trade, intellectual property and shared concerns about excess capacity in steel and aluminum industries from non-market economies, the USTR said in a statement.

“Ambassador Tai acknowledged Ukraine’s ambitious economic reform agenda and highlighted the importance of transparency, predictability and accountability in Ukraine,” the USTR said. “She stated her belief that these efforts will build trust in the Ukrainian government and create an environment that allows commerce to flourish.” (Reporting by Andrea Shalal Editing by Paul Simao)