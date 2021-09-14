U.S. to reopen 1,400 family reunification cases for migrant minors By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
2/2
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Unaccompanied minor migrants wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande River into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, U.S., April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

2/2

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The United States will reopen 1,400 requested family reunification cases involving minors from Central America, a U.S. State Department official said on Tuesday, as scores migrants continue to attempt the risky journey north.

Marta Youth, a deputy assistant secretary at the U.S. State Department focused on refugees and other migration issues, made the comments during a virtual news conference.

Migrants from a trio of Central American nations – Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador – make up the bulk of people crossing Mexico to reach the United States, with many bidding to escape rampant poverty and gang violence in their home countries.

Apprehensions of undocumented immigrants along the U.S.-Mexico border have leapt this year, and they include a sharp increase in the number of unaccompanied minors.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR