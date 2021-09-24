U.S. to probe some imported magnets as part of supply chain review By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Commerce Department on Friday said it would investigate the national security impact of certain imported magnets used in fighter aircraft and missile guidance systems as part of the Biden administration’s global supply review.
The neodymium-iron-boron (NDFEB) permanent magnets are used in a variety of other equipment, including electric vehicles, wind turbines, computer hard drives, audio equipment and MRI devices, it added.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.