U.S. to prioritize troop evacuation in last two days of Kabul operation By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. Marines provide assistance at an Evacuation Control Checkpoint (ECC) during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, August 22, 2021. Picture taken August 22, 2021. U.S. Marine Corps/Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla/Ha

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. military will continue its evacuation effort from Kabul airport until the Aug. 31 deadline if needed, but on the last couple of days it will prioritize the removal of U.S. troops and military equipment, the Pentagon said on Wednesday

Army Major General William Taylor, with the U.S. military’s Joint Staff, told a news briefing more that 10,000 people were currently at Kabul airport waiting to be evacuated from Afghanistan.

He said that in the past 24 hours, 90 U.S. military and other international flights had evacuated 19,000 more people, bringing the total evacuation number so far to about 88,000. He said one plane had departed every 39 minutes.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby (NYSE:) said there were currently U.S. 5,400 troops at Kabul airport.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR