U.S. to open border with Canada starting in early November

WASHINGTON — The United States will open its border with Canada to vaccinated Canadians starting in early November, three U.S. lawmakers said on Tuesday.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has confirmed the plans, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday.

The office of New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said the United States had decided to allow fully vaccinated travelers from Canada and Mexico to come into the United States for non-essential travel through all ports of entry.