U.S. to invest $3 billion in COVID-19 vaccine supply chain

(Reuters) – The U.S. plans to invest $3 billion in the vaccine supply chain as it continues to work to position the United States as a leading supplier of vaccines for the world, a top U.S. health official said on Thursday.
The funding, which will begin to be distributed in the coming weeks, will focus on manufacturers of the inputs used in COVID-19 vaccine production as well as facilities that fill and package vaccine vials, White House COVID adviser Jeffrey Zients said during a news conference.
