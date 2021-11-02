U.S. to end duty-free access for Ethiopia, Mali, Guinea

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States plans to remove Ethiopia, Mali and Guinea from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) agreement which gives them duty-free access to the United States, citing human rights violations, President Joe Biden said in a letter to Congress.

Biden said Ethiopia was not in compliance with AGOA’s eligibility requirements “for gross violations of internationally recognized human rights.”

Guinea and Mali had not made progress toward establishing rule of law and political pluralism and Mali had failed to establish workers’ rights and human rights, the letter said.

“Despite intensive engagement between the United States and the Governments of Ethiopia, Guinea, and Mali, these governments have failed to address United States concerns about their non-compliance with the AGOA eligibility criteria,” it said.

