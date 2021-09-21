U.S. to donate an additional 500 million COVID-19 vaccines By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A nurse prepares a Pfizer BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination as part of a vaccine drive by the Fernandeno Tataviam Band of Mission Indians in Arleta, Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 23, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson



By Jeff Mason

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States plans to donate an additional 500 million COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer Inc (NYSE:) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:) to nations around the world, lifting the total the country is sharing to more than 1 billion doses, according to a source familiar with the plans.

President Joe Biden is hosting a virtual summit on COVID-19 on Wednesday and is likely to announce the new pledge then.

Earlier on Tuesday, Biden told United Nations General Assembly that the United States had put more than $15 billion toward the global response to COVID-19 in order to fund more than 160 million COVID-19 vaccines in other countries.

The U.S. had already purchased 500,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and donated them through the global vaccine-sharing platform COVAX.

Vaccines had already landed in 100 countries, Biden said, adding he would announce additional commitments on Wednesday at a U.S.-hosted global COVID-19 summit.

The United States is pushing global leaders to endorse its targets for ending the COVID-19 pandemic, including ensuring 70% of the world’s population is vaccinated by the 2022, according to a draft U.S. document viewed by Reuters.